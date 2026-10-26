The Pakistani government has introduced a bill in the National Assembly to establish a Privatisation and Public-Private Partnership Commission. It is intended to merge the existing Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) and the Privatisation Commission, Dawn reports.

A single commission for privatisation and partnerships

The government explains the initiative by the need to eliminate duplication of institutional functions and procedures. The current Privatisation Commission handles the privatisation of state-owned enterprises in line with government policy, while the P3A operates under a separate law.

The bill provides for the repeal of the 2017 Public-Private Partnership Authority Act and the dissolution of this body. The reorganised commission is to assume its powers, including advising on, appraising, structuring, supporting and monitoring public-private partnership projects.

The commission is to be headed by the current chairman, Muhammad Ali. According to Dawn, most of its members will be representatives of the private sector, while the board is to consist predominantly of independent members, including specialists with experience in public-private partnerships. The bill also provides for at least two women on the board, fixed terms of office and grounds for the disqualification or removal of members.

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Immunity and fund management

The document proposes granting legal and investigative immunity to current and former chairpersons, secretaries, board members, officials and consultants for acts or omissions performed in good faith and in their personal capacity. The bill also provides for the use of public funds for defence in relevant cases.

The commission is to manage four funds: a privatisation fund, a public contribution fund, a viability gap fund and a public-private partnership project development fund. They may be funded through federal budget allocations, proceeds from international lenders, investment income and other sources. The balances of these funds will not lapse at the end of the fiscal period.

The bill also provides that public-private partnership agreements will be public documents, copies of which may be obtained by an interested person in accordance with applicable law. Existing contracts concluded by the P3A are to be transferred to the new commission without prejudice to private parties.

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