SK hynix may pay $12 billion in special dividends — Korea Herald

South Korean memory chip maker SK hynix is considering paying special dividends worth about 16 trillion won, or $12 billion. According to South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo, the payment could be financed with profits from the sale of the company’s stake in Japanese memory chip manufacturer Kioxia.

Possible announcement on Wednesday

Korea Herald reported this in a Reuters article citing Dong-A Ilbo. The newspaper said that SK hynix may announce the plan along with its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

This concerns a possible special dividend, rather than an officially approved company decision. The report does not specify whether a decision has already been made regarding the amount, timing, or payment mechanism.

Company comment was not obtained

Reuters was unable to obtain a comment from SK hynix outside regular business hours. Therefore, Dong-A Ilbo’s information about a possible dividend had not been confirmed by the company at the time of publication.

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