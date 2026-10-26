Fuel prices in Ukraine changed on October 26: the cost of gasoline and diesel

As of October 26, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.74 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 103.98 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, A-95 gasoline at the “BRSM-Nafta” chain rose by 20 kopecks per liter, and diesel fuel by 16 kopecks per liter. At the same time, autogas prices fell by 1.30 UAH per liter. At the “Ukrnafta” network, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH per liter. At WOG gas stations, diesel fuel and DP+ prices rose by 1 UAH per liter.

Currently, the Socar network offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 94.90 UAH per liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel was recorded at WOG—106.90 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—109.90 UAH/liter. The most expensive autogas is also sold at WOG—56.90 UAH/liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at “BRSM-Nafta”—50.99 UAH/liter.

Between September 26 and October 26, 2026, fuel prices rose at all the gas station chains listed. Autogas saw the largest price increase—by 8–12 UAH per liter. The most significant increase was recorded at WOG, where the price rose from 44.90 to 56.90 UAH/liter, or by 12 UAH/liter. At Socar, the price rose from 45.50 to 56.50 UAH per liter; at Okko, from 45.50 to 56.50 UAH per liter; and at KLO, from 44.90 to 54.90 UAH per liter. At Ukrnafta, the price of gas rose from 42.90 to 52.90 UAH/liter, at UPG from 43.90 to 52.90, and at BRSM-Nafta from 42.63 to 50.99 UAH/liter.

At the same time, the price of A-95 gasoline changed less significantly over the month. At Okko, Socar, and Ukrnafta, the price remained unchanged, while at UPG it rose by 1 UAH/liter, at KLO—by 2 UAH/liter, at WOG—by 90 kopecks/liter, and at BRSM-Nafta—by 2.30 UAH/liter. Premium A-95+ gasoline became more expensive at four of the chains listed: at UPG—by 1 UAH/liter, at “Ukrnafta”—by 3 UAH/liter, at WOG—by 1.30 UAH/liter, and at KLO by 3.60 UAH per liter.

Diesel fuel also became more expensive across all chains. The largest increase in the price of regular diesel was recorded at WOG—from 100.90 to 106.90 UAH/liter.

A-100 gasoline also became more expensive across the chains: at WOG—from 99.90 to 102.90 UAH/liter, at KLO—from 99.90 to 101.90 UAH/liter, and at UPG—from 99.90 to 100.90 UAH/liter.

As of October 22, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline is about 90.60 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 104.28 UAH per liter, while at some gas stations, diesel costs up to 109 UAH.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

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