Fuel Prices in Ukraine on November 10: How Much Do Gasoline, Diesel, and Autogas Cost?

Most major gas station chains have not changed their fuel prices compared to previous levels. As of November 10, the average price of A-95 gasoline is about 89.77 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 105.28 UAH.

At Ukraine’s largest gas station chains, prices for most types of fuel remained unchanged. At the “BRSM-Nafta” chain, compared to the previous day, autogas prices rose by 86 kopecks per liter, and diesel prices rose by 27 kopecks per liter. At the KLO chain, the price of autogas rose by 50 kopecks per liter, while at “Ukrnafta,” the cost of all types of fuel remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, at WOG, the prices for A-95, A-95+, and A-100 gasoline fell by 1 hryvnia per liter. At the UPG network, the price of autogas rose by 1 hryvnia per liter, while at Okko, fuel prices remained unchanged.

At KLO stations, the most expensive autogas among the gas stations listed costs 63 UAH per liter. Meanwhile, A-95 gasoline is sold for 86.9 UAH/liter, diesel fuel for 106.4 UAH/liter, and DP+ for 109.4 UAH/liter.

Currently, the most expensive A-95 gasoline is offered by the Okko and Socar chains—at 92.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel was recorded at Socar—107 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—110 UAH/liter.

As of November 8, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains had not adjusted prices for the main types of fuel. The cost of gasoline, diesel, and autogas remained at the previous day’s level. At the same time, autogas has seen the sharpest price increase over the past month, while diesel fuel has risen by up to 7.60 UAH per liter.

Ukrainian gas stations have seen mixed changes in fuel prices. Over the past 24 hours, autogas prices at some stations rose by 1 UAH per liter, while A-95 gasoline prices fell by the same amount. Average prices across seven chains stand at 90.91 UAH per liter for A-95 and 105.34 UAH per liter for diesel.

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

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