Polish insurance company PZU plans to merge with Link4 by transferring all of Link4’s assets to PZU. To this end, PZU has convened a general meeting of shareholders for November 24, 2026, RMF24 reports.

Terms of the merger

PZU stated that the transaction will not involve an increase in the company’s share capital or amendments to its articles of association. The merger plan was agreed in writing by both companies on May 29, 2026.

The decision requires approval by the general meetings of each company. PZU noted that, as Link4’s sole shareholder, it is not required to prepare a management board report substantiating the merger or have the plan reviewed by an expert.

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The Link4 brand will be retained

PZU Management Board Chairman Bohdan Benchak said back in March that the Link4 brand would remain on the market and that completion of the process was planned for the first quarter of 2027. Following the merger, the company will offer products under the PZU and Link4 brands.

According to Benchak, Link4 will gain access to PZU’s extensive network of agents, partners and branches, which is expected to help boost sales. He also noted that Link4’s profitability had been a challenge for the group in recent years, which is why the company carried out restructuring and recapitalization of Link4.

The PZU Group provides services to approximately 22 million customers in five countries. Poland’s State Treasury owns 34.19% of PZU shares.

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