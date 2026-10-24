Taiwan’s unemployment rate fell to 3.36% in September, the lowest level for that month in 26 years. Compared with August, it decreased by 0.05 percentage points. This was reported by Taipei Times, citing data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

Fewer first-time job seekers

The agency explained the decline by saying that more graduates found jobs. It was the first monthly drop in unemployment after three consecutive months of growth that began in June.

The number of people seeking work for the first time decreased by 3,000, while the number of people who left their jobs fell by 2,000. Overall, the number of unemployed people in September was 405,000: 6,000 fewer than in August and 2,000 fewer than in the same month of the previous year.

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Highest rate among young people

The highest unemployment rate was recorded among people aged 15 to 24, at 11.59%. The statistical agency linked this to the fact that a significant share of this group is entering the labor market for the first time and adapting to the working environment.

Among people aged 25 to 29, unemployment stood at 5.69%, while in the 30 to 34 age group it was 3.40%. For people aged 35 to 64, the rate was below 3%.

After seasonal adjustment, the unemployment rate, by contrast, increased by 0.01 percentage points to 3.33%. The labor force participation rate in September was 59.59%, down 0.1 percentage points from August but higher than a year earlier.

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