Fuel prices in Ukraine changed at some gas stations on November 2, 2026

As of November 2, major gas station chains have adjusted the prices of certain types of fuel: at some stations, diesel and autogas have become more expensive, while other chains have seen price decreases. Over the past 24 hours, diesel and autogas rose by 1 hryvnia per liter. At the same time, gasoline and diesel became slightly cheaper at some chains. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH/liter, and diesel fuel is 105.79 UAH/liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, at “Ukrnafta,” diesel fuel and DP+ rose by 1 UAH per liter—to 103.90 UAH per liter and 105.90 UAH per liter, respectively. At the same time, the prices for gasoline and autogas remained unchanged.

At the KLO network, diesel fuel and DP+ rose by 50 kopecks per liter—to 105.90 UAH/L and 108.90 UAH/L, respectively. Autogas rose in price by 1 UAH/liter—to 58.90 UAH/liter. Meanwhile, gasoline prices for all brands remained at their previous levels.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” A-95 gasoline fell by 18 kopecks per liter to 87.81 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel fell by 4 kopecks per liter to 101.95 UAH per liter. Meanwhile, autogas prices rose by 31 kopecks per liter to 55.30 UAH per liter.

At UPG, Okko, WOG, and Socar stations, prices for all types of fuel remained unchanged. Specifically, at Okko and WOG, autogas costs 59.90 UAH/liter, diesel fuel costs 106.90 UAH/liter, and DP+ costs 109.90 UAH/liter.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the largest price increase in Ukraine—ranging from 11 to 14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by 4.91 to 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not become more expensive at all gas station chains.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive.

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