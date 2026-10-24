The eurozone recorded a €16.11 billion deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in August 2026. A year earlier, in August 2025, the deficit stood at €1.70 billion. Cyprus Mail reports preliminary estimates from Eurostat.

Exports of goods from the eurozone to other countries increased by 9.9% year-on-year in August, to €227.70 billion. Imports, meanwhile, rose by 16.7%, to €243.80 billion. In July 2026, the eurozone had a €10.70 billion surplus in trade in goods.

Machinery and energy products

The deterioration in the trade balance compared with August 2025 was most closely linked to the machinery and transport equipment category: a €7.20 billion surplus turned into a €0.70 billion deficit. The trade deficit in energy products increased from €21.30 billion to €26.70 billion over this period.

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From January to August 2026, the eurozone's cumulative deficit amounted to €5.40 billion, while a €90.90 billion surplus was recorded in the same period of 2025. Exports over the eight months rose by 2.1%, to €1.99 trillion, while imports increased by 7.3%, to €2 trillion.

European Union figures

The European Union recorded a €25.20 billion deficit in trade in goods with countries outside the EU in August, compared with €7.50 billion a year earlier. In July, the bloc recorded a €4 billion surplus. Exports outside the EU grew by 9.4%, to €202.90 billion, while imports increased by 18.2%, to €228 billion.

From January to August, the EU deficit amounted to €46.10 billion, while the bloc had a €76.40 billion surplus in the corresponding period of 2025. During this time, exports rose by 0.4%, to €1.77 trillion, while imports increased by 7.7%, to €1.81 trillion.

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