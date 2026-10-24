In Taiwan, industrial production increased by 19.17% year-on-year in September, reaching 140.76 points. This marked the 31st consecutive month of growth, Taipei Times reports, citing Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Production growth

The manufacturing sub-index, which accounts for more than 90% of total industrial output, rose by 20.21% to 143.31 points. In the third quarter, industrial production increased by 21.95% compared with the same period last year, while the manufacturing sub-index grew by 23.05%.

During the first nine months of the year, Taiwan's industrial production rose by 20.53%, while the manufacturing indicator gained 21.83%. The ministry linked the performance of the export-oriented sector to sustained global demand for artificial intelligence applications, high-performance computing devices and cloud services.

Demand for AI and electronics

Output of electronic components increased by 23.62%. Growth was driven by 12-inch semiconductor fabs, integrated circuit packaging and testing companies, memory chip suppliers, chip designers and manufacturers of substrates for them.

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Production of computer, electronic and optical products jumped by 45.92% year-on-year. The ministry attributed this to demand for AI servers, switches, semiconductor testing equipment and solid-state drives. September marked the 39th month of uninterrupted growth for this segment.

Output of machinery products increased by 26.02% as semiconductor suppliers installed equipment to expand capacity. Production of basic metals rose by 1.39%, while that of automobiles and auto components increased by 2.35%, partly due to higher output of electric passenger cars and all-terrain vehicles.

Outlook for October

At the same time, production of chemical materials and fertilizers declined by 4.29% due to weaker demand and lower output during annual maintenance. The ministry expects the AI boom and the year-end holiday shopping season to support industry through the end of the year, although geopolitical tensions and the trade policies of major economies remain sources of uncertainty. The agency forecasts manufacturing production growth of 20.5% to 24.2% year-on-year in October.

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