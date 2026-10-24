Park24 to pay 3,000 yen to data leak victims — The Japan Times

In Japan, Park24 plans to pay 3,000 yen each in cash or gift cards to users of the Times Car car-sharing service affected by a recent data leak. As The Japan Times reports, the company confirmed the compromise of approximately 6.62 million user accounts.

Who will receive payments

Approximately 1.46 million accounts will be eligible for payment after images of identity documents, including driver's licenses, were transferred outside. Park24 said it would consider each case individually if those affected suffer actual damage.

The company also noted that the document images could not be viewed immediately because they were encrypted.

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Costs and lawsuit preparations

Park24 estimates the total cost of the payments at approximately 4.4 billion yen. The company plans to record an extraordinary loss of 5.5 billion yen in its financial statements for the year ending this month, which will also include other expenses related to the data leak.

Law firm Makino Law Office intends to bring together affected users and file a lawsuit for damages against the operator of Times Car and other parties. The firm's representative, Yuki Makino, called the proposed amount too low because of the risks of identity theft and the need for users to respond to possible consequences of the leak. According to him, more than 90,000 people have registered online to participate in the planned lawsuit.

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