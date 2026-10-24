In the United States, sales of Halloween candy in the month ending October 17 fell by 6.7% year-on-year. The largest decline was recorded in the large and extra-large package segment, while sales of small bags of candy grew, Fortune reports, citing NielsenIQ.

Shoppers choose smaller packages

By mid-September, candy sales were already 11.7% lower than during the same period last year. This offset the pre-season growth the market had seen over the previous two years.

NielsenIQ Vice President Chris Costagli said that demand is affected by Americans' overall spending on fuel, housing, clothing and food. As of Friday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was $4.29, nearly 40% higher than a year earlier.

According to Sally Lyons Wyatt, an adviser at research company Circana, higher food prices are prompting consumers to make smaller and more frequent trips to supermarkets and buy products immediately before using them. She suggested that some shoppers may wait until closer to Halloween before buying candy.

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Candy prices are rising

According to government data, as of September, prices for candy and chewing gum in the United States had risen by 44% over five years. At the same time, all food products Americans buy for consumption at home became 22.5% more expensive.

For example, discount chain Aldi offered a 135-count Mars assortment, including Milky Way, Trix and Snickers, for $19.87. This is nearly the price of a 250-count assortment that consumers bought five years ago.

One of the main factors behind the rise in chocolate prices was cocoa prices. In January 2025, the global price of cocoa reached a record $10,710 per metric ton due to unfavorable weather in West Africa and speculative futures trading. In March, it fell to $3,241 per ton, but began rising again in spring.

Demand did not recover even for non-chocolate sweets. According to Nielsen, the average price of gummy candies and lollipops during the nine weeks through October 17 was $6.08 per pound, about 3% lower than last year. At the same time, the National Confectioners Association said it remained optimistic about sales during the peak Halloween season.

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