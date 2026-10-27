Guidewire has announced the acquisition in the United Kingdom of London-based insurance AI solutions developer hyperexponential for $1.7 billion in cash. The deal also provides for an additional payment of up to $400 million if hyperexponential meets its revenue targets, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Insurance software

hyperexponential develops artificial intelligence-based tools for underwriting and pricing in commercial property and casualty insurance. According to Guidewire, after the deal is completed, AI agents will be able to work alongside underwriters, helping assess risks, set prices and make decisions.

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Financing and timeline

Guidewire plans to finance the acquisition with $1 billion in new term loans from Bank of America and Citibank, as well as its own cash. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Guidewire's 2027 fiscal year. The company said the acquisition would not affect its forecast for the first quarter.

More than 570 property and casualty insurers in 44 countries use Guidewire software.

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