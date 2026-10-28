According to ECNS, bilateral trade in goods between China and Germany reached 1.2 trillion yuan in January–September 2026. In dollar terms, this amounts to approximately $179 billion. Compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, the figure increased by 6.2%.

September figures

In September, bilateral trade in goods reached 146.17 billion yuan. Compared with September of the previous year, the volume increased by 11.3%. The September data are presented separately from the total for the first three quarters of 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among the main product categories in trade between the two countries, the source names electrical equipment, electronic components and pharmaceutical products. ECNS cites customs data for these indicators.

Comparison with 2025

For the whole of 2025, trade in goods between China and Germany amounted to 1.51 trillion yuan. The 2025 figure covers the entire calendar year, while the new data concern January–September 2026.

Read us on