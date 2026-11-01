PIA’s first Boeing 787-9 arrives in Islamabad — Dawn

The first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fleet arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, from London. The aircraft operated flight PK786 on Sunday, November 1. As Dawn reports, the airline received the aircraft under a leasing agreement concluded last month.

PIA said it had become the first Pakistani carrier to add a Boeing 787-9 to its fleet. The aircraft was welcomed at Islamabad airport by PIA Chief Executive Officer Amir Hayat and the company’s team.

New aircraft in the fleet

According to PIA, the Dreamliner is equipped with modern technology, including an in-flight entertainment system, and has a spacious cabin. The Boeing 787-9 is a long-haul twin-engine aircraft designed to carry up to 325 passengers.

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Before the Dreamliner’s arrival, PIA’s fleet consisted of 12 Boeing 777 aircraft, 15 Airbus A320s and five smaller ATR aircraft. The company called the introduction of the Boeing 787-9 part of its strategy to modernize its fleet and strengthen its international route network.

Leasing two Dreamliners

Last month, PIA entered into an ACMI leasing agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for two Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This format provides an aircraft together with crew, maintenance and insurance.

A PIA representative previously said that adding the Boeing 787-9 should mark the beginning of the airline’s expansion. According to him, the aircraft will be used for direct long-haul flights from Pakistan to the United Kingdom and operations between locations in the two countries.

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