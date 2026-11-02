Singapore’s National Heritage Board (NHB) said it will review and improve its support programme for heritage businesses so that it more precisely meets participants’ needs. As Channel NewsAsia reports, 23 of the 42 companies recognised under the programme have chosen consultancy support since the launch of the Heritage Business Scheme.

New customers through marketing

Century-old Chinese tea merchant Pek Sin Choon reported an approximately 20% increase in visitor traffic after being recognised under the programme in October 2025. The company received assistance with social media marketing and signed up for consultancy support, while also experimenting with sparkling tea and gelato to attract younger customers.

Company director Kenry Peh stressed that it is important for the business to modernise its operations without losing its identity. In particular, Pek Sin Choon chose a compact tea-leaf dispensing device capable of increasing productivity by two to three times, instead of larger equipment that could potentially replace several workers. Some of the company’s employees are over 70 years old.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Succession and craft challenges

Malay establishment Rumah Makan Minang received professional photography and marketing support under the programme. Its manager, Hazmi Zin, estimated that sales increased by around 5–7% after the new images were used in marketing. At the same time, the establishment is seeking a way to involve the family’s fourth generation in management.

Indian fashion retailer Stylemart has faced an approximately twofold decline since the COVID-19 pandemic in the number of craftspeople, including weavers, on whom the business depends. Creative director and company head Kavita Thulasidas said such skills are passed down through generations and require separate support.

The NHB said that issues involving specialised personnel and the preservation of traditional crafts will not be addressed directly within the Heritage Business Scheme. They are being studied by an inter-agency working group involving, among others, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Ministry of Manpower. The board also plans to create a walking trail featuring heritage businesses and bring new participants into the programme in the first half of 2027.

Read us on