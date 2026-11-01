Anthropic asks candidates about shares falling to zero — Fortune

Anthropic, which is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in the United States, asks candidates during interviews about corporate culture how they would feel about a scenario in which the company abandons its AI ambitions for safety reasons and its shares fall to zero. Fortune reports, citing Axios.

One candidate who described the hiring process on Blind, an anonymous website for employees, said that they would not be happy if the shares fell to zero. At the same time, they said they would like to combine ethical work and benefits with building a financially sustainable business.

Possible IPO

According to Fortune, Anthropic is targeting an IPO in November with a valuation of $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion. The company has more than 2,500 employees, and going public at such a valuation could potentially make some staff millionaires thanks to their stakes in the company.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, according to the publication, has expressed concern about how significant financial incentives could affect the company's ability to retain employees committed to its mission. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation and emphasizes AI safety and the long-term benefit of technology for humanity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Competition for specialists

The company competes for researchers and engineers with Meta, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. In an S-1 document dated October 26, Anthropic said that competition for qualified employees, especially in the San Francisco Bay Area, has intensified significantly.

Base salaries for staff software engineer positions at Anthropic range from $350,000 to $850,000 a year, Fortune writes. The company also has more than 600 open positions, including about 120 in sales, more than 60 in AI research and engineering, and 50 in safety.

Amodei previously warned that the economic benefits of AI could be concentrated among a limited circle of people. He and six other Anthropic co-founders, including his sister Daniela Amodei, pledged to give away 80% of their wealth.

Read us on