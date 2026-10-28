In Russia, online retailer Ozon estimated losses from Ukrainian drone attacks at 30.1 billion rubles, or $373.1 million. The attacks affected about a dozen of the company’s warehouses in different regions of the country. The Moscow Times reports, citing the retailer’s third-quarter financial statements.

What was included in the estimate

According to Ozon, the calculation included damage to goods intended for sale, equipment write-offs, losses from asset impairment, as well as other losses and expenses. Some of the losses were insured.

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Negotiations with insurers

The company said it continues negotiations with insurers over compensation that is expected to partially cover the financial impact of the attacks. Ozon’s net profit in July–September amounted to 3.7 billion rubles, or $45.8 million, compared with 10.1 billion rubles in the second quarter of 2026.

As the outlet writes, Ukraine launched an air campaign this summer against Ozon and its main competitor Wildberries, accusing the platforms of facilitating supplies for the Russian military.

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