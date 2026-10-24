US revises tariffs on Canadian plywood and carpets — The Rio Times

In the United States, the White House revised Section 338 tariffs on Canadian goods. According to The Rio Times, this reduces costs for American plywood importers, while costs are rising for carpet buyers.

Goods with different effects

The changes have different effects depending on the product category. Plywood is becoming cheaper for importers in the United States, while purchasing carpets is becoming more expensive. The publication calls this a revision of tariffs on individual goods.

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Impact on trade

The Rio Times describes the decision as an event affecting the costs of American importers and investors. The United States and Canada have one of the largest bilateral trade relationships in the world, the outlet notes.

In the outlet's view, this approach illustrates the possibility of adjusting tariff policy for individual product categories rather than setting uniform conditions for all goods. This makes it possible to reduce costs in some segments and increase them in others.

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