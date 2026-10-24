Lufthansa Group has postponed the resumption of flights to Dubai until November 25, 2026, due to the tense situation in the Middle East. This was reported by Der Spiegel, citing a statement from the airline group.

Previous schedule

Initially, Lufthansa and its subsidiary airline Swiss planned to resume flights to Dubai on October 25. Eurowings had scheduled the start of flight operations for November 1.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Following the postponement, November 25 was set as the new date for the resumption of flights by Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings. Lufthansa Group announced this decision on Friday.

Conditions for passengers

Passengers affected by the schedule change will be rebooked, and the airlines will contact them directly. Such passengers will also have the option of receiving a ticket refund.

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