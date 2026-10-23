In Rzeszów, Poland, Pratt & Whitney Polska has begun construction of a new $100 million plant. The facility will manufacture high-tech aircraft engine components for civil and military aviation, RMF24 reports.

Turbine disks for aviation

Construction has begun on the company’s campus in Rzeszów. Advanced aircraft engine components will be manufactured in a 9,000-square-meter production hall. Construction and the full launch of the facility are planned to be completed within 24 months.

The new plant is expected to employ 120 people. It will specialize in advanced manufacturing and materials processing. Turbine disks will be produced in Rzeszów — components that operate at high temperatures, high speeds and under significant loads.

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Piotr Owsiński, head of Pratt & Whitney Polska, described turbine disks as among the most technologically complex and highly loaded elements of aircraft engines. Components from Rzeszów will be used, among other applications, in GTF engines for Airbus A320 and Airbus A220 aircraft. The parts are also expected to be used in F-35 fighter jet engines.

Expanding RTX capacity

The investment in Rzeszów is being carried out in parallel with the company’s project in Columbus, United States, which is estimated at $200 million. According to Owsiński, both projects will enable the RTX group to increase its global manufacturing capacity for critical components by about 30%.

The choice of Rzeszów is linked to the experience of local employees, established trust and the industrial base of the Aviation Valley aviation cluster. The company estimates that the investment may create additional jobs among local suppliers. RTX has operated in Poland for 50 years and has nearly 10,000 employees in the country, about 4,500 of whom work in Rzeszów.

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