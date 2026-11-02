In the United States, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and her husband Robert will donate more than 2 million company shares to children who have Trump Accounts investment accounts. Each of the approximately 2 million recipients is expected to receive one share in December, CNBC reports.

Who will receive the shares

The donation is intended for Trump Accounts holders aged 11 to 17 who live in ZIP codes with a median family income of no more than $57,000. The list also includes ZIP codes for which the U.S. Census Bureau does not publish median family income due to an insufficient number of residents.

According to Shotwell, eligible families were expected to receive notifications by Monday. Parents or guardians can check eligibility for the donation through the nonprofit organization Invest America and track account activity in the Trump Accounts app.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Additional groups of recipients

Shotwell also said that another donation is expected to be finalized within several weeks. It will concern children aged 11 to 17 from families of service members serving abroad, children in foster care, as well as other children from counties near her home in Texas where the median family income does not exceed $90,000.

Trump Accounts, also known as 530A accounts, are available to children in the United States under the age of 18 who have a Social Security number. Children born in 2025–2028 may also receive a one-time $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury Department. At the end of September, the department introduced temporary rules allowing donated individual shares to be held in such accounts, whereas previously only diversified low-cost index funds were permitted.

In October, Elon Musk separately said that he plans to give every child in the United States one SpaceX share in 2027. According to him, this could also take place through Trump Accounts.

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