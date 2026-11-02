US company Palantir in the third quarter of 2026 for the first time generated more revenue in the United States from commercial clients than from the government sector. Revenue from the US commercial segment increased by 148% year over year to $984 million, while revenue from US government clients amounted to $953 million, rising by 96%, CNBC reports.

Financial results exceeded expectations

Palantir's total quarterly revenue nearly doubled compared with the same period a year earlier, reaching a company record of $2.31 billion. This was above LSEG analysts' forecast of $2.18 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share were 44 cents, compared with expectations of 41 cents. Net income more than doubled to $1.13 billion, or 44 cents per share, versus approximately $476 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

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Updated outlook for 2026

Palantir raised its forecast for annual revenue from the US commercial segment to more than $3.56 billion. In the previous quarter, the company projected $3.42 billion.

For the fourth quarter, Palantir expects approximately $2.65 billion in revenue, and around $8.53 billion for all of 2026. CNBC attributes the acceleration of the commercial business to growing demand from companies for the firm's artificial intelligence tools.

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