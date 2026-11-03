US job openings rose to 7.52 million in September — CNBC

In the United States, the number of job openings in September increased by 333,000 compared with August, reaching 7.52 million. This was above the Dow Jones consensus forecast, which had projected 7.15 million openings.

More openings and hires

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly JOLTS survey, the job openings rate as a share of total employment increased by 0.2 percentage points to 4.5%.

The largest increases in job openings were in professional and business services, up 106,000; state and local government, up 108,000; and manufacturing, up 54,000.

The number of hires during the month increased by 131,000 to 5.4 million. At the same time, the number of layoffs and discharges decreased by 127,000 to 1.64 million, the lowest figure since March 2025, CNBC reports.

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Workers left their jobs more often

The total number of workers who left their jobs rose by 321,000 to 3.36 million. This was the highest level since March 2025. The number of voluntary quits is considered an indicator of workers' confidence in their ability to find a new job.

The JOLTS statistics were released ahead of the publication of the October nonfarm payrolls report. Wall Street's consensus forecast calls for an increase of 59,000 jobs after a gain of 29,000 in September, while the unemployment rate is expected to be 4.2%.

Separately, it was reported that orders for manufactured goods rose by 1.8% in September after increasing by 0.3% in August. Analysts had expected growth of 1.3%.

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