German airline group Lufthansa has warned of a double-digit increase in ticket prices next year due to rising aviation fuel costs. The company forecasts that its fuel expenses in 2026 will reach €9.3 billion — €2 billion more than last year.

As The Local Germany reports, Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Till Streichert said that fare revisions are needed to offset the rising cost of kerosene. According to him, fuel costs will also increase in 2027, although the situation may change if geopolitical tensions ease.

Hedging fuel costs

Lufthansa said it had locked in prices for more than 80% of its 2026 fuel volume, reducing the company’s dependence on market fluctuations. For 2027, the group has already locked in prices for more than 60% of its planned fuel expenditure.

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Rising energy prices are linked to the conflict in the Middle East and the near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for oil and gas trade. The previous day, Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair also announced plans to raise fares and cut costs.

Updated profit forecast

Due to higher fuel costs, Lufthansa narrowed its 2026 core profit forecast to €1.7–2 billion. Previously, the company expected the figure to range from €1.7 billion to €2.2 billion.

At the same time, the group’s net profit rose by 30% in July–September to €1.26 billion, while revenue increased by 9% to €12.2 billion. Demand for premium flights to Asia and North America supported the results. Lufthansa’s cargo division tripled its core profit thanks to supplies of equipment for data processing centers.

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