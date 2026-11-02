Which U.S. dollars might not be accepted for exchange in Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine and the U.S. Currency Education Office emphasize that all U.S. Federal Reserve System banknotes issued since 1914 remain legal tender and are valid regardless of the series or year of issue. This applies to bills issued before 1996, as well as to $100 bills without the blue 3D security strip.

Financial institutions and currency exchange offices are not permitted to refuse to conduct transactions or offer a less favorable exchange rate based on the year of issue of a genuine banknote.

The only grounds for refusing a standard exchange transaction or referring a bill to the collection process (sending damaged currency to a correspondent bank abroad, possibly subject to a fee) are signs of counterfeiting or significant damage. These include significant tears, loss of original color due to chemical action, traces of burning or decay, as well as the destruction of security features. At the same time, minor wear and tear, partial loss of ink, or small stamps do not constitute grounds for refusal; and in the event of unjustified restrictions by cashiers, citizens have the right to file complaints with the National Bank of Ukraine.

Source: U.S. Currency Education Program.

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