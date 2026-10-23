In Dublin, Ireland, French Minister for Foreign Trade Nicolas Forissier said that the joint position of Paris and Berlin may have influenced China’s decision not to take retaliatory measures in response to EU restrictions on imports of hybrid cars. As reported by the South China Morning Post, China agreed not to respond to the European Union’s introduction of an annual limit of 350,000 hybrid vehicles, which will take effect on December 1.

France expects cooperation with Germany

At the ministerial meeting, Forissier expressed confidence that the joint approach of France and Germany played a role in reaching the agreement. According to him, Franco-German cooperation is of key importance for Europe’s future.

Earlier this month, Germany changed its approach to China policy and joined France in calls to use tariffs, quotas and new trade instruments. Paris has for several years supported a tougher policy in response to distortions associated with China’s economic model.

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Beijing warned the EU against pressure

China’s Ministry of Commerce rejected claims that EU pressure had forced Beijing to make concessions. The ministry said that the European Union should not expect to obtain concessions through pressure or underestimate China’s resolve to defend its own interests.

The European Commission, which is responsible for the trade policy of the EU’s 27 member states, is to propose three new instruments by Christmas. These include a compensation mechanism for companies affected by retaliatory actions by trade partners, as well as a mechanism that would allow Chinese companies to be removed from the EU market almost immediately.

Polish Deputy Minister of Economic Development Michał Baranowski supported the new approach and called the agreement on hybrid cars a good start. He also said that member states would identify at the meeting sectors that could be affected by rising Chinese exports.

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