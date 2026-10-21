In Kenya, a second vessel carrying equipment for the construction of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals SEZ oil refining and petrochemical complex has arrived at the port of Lamu. The MV Great Prosperity, which arrived from China, delivered 154 pieces of heavy construction equipment to the port of Lamu in Kililana, Nation Kenya reports.

The general manager of Lamu Port, Captain Abdulaziz Mzee, called the vessel's arrival an important event for regional trade and maritime business. According to him, new shipments of equipment are expected to arrive at the port for the construction of the facility. Some of the equipment is also being transported by road from Mombasa, where cargoes had previously been delivered by other vessels.

Second batch of equipment

The Lamu–South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport Corridor Authority confirmed the cargo's arrival. The agency stated that each such delivery strengthens Kenya's position as a trade and logistics hub of East Africa.

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The previous batch of equipment arrived in Lamu on September 26, 2026, aboard the MV Da Yang Bai. At that time, 2,930.295 metric tonnes of construction equipment and materials were delivered.

Project parameters

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 2 trillion shilling complex took place on September 30 in Kililana, attended by Kenyan President William Ruto, four other heads of state, and Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote. The planned capacity of the future plant is 700,000 barrels per day.

The complex is also to include a power plant with a capacity of around 1,000 megawatts, fertilizer production, and petrochemical facilities. Aliko Dangote stated that construction would take approximately 40 months, with the facility scheduled to begin operations in early 2030. According to the project's estimate, around 60,000 jobs will be created during construction and operation.

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