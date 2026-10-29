In Italy, the consumer confidence index fell to 90.3 points in October 2026, compared with 91.2 points in September. This is the lowest reading since the data series began in September 2023, ANSA English reports, citing the National Institute of Statistics, Istat.

Business confidence increased

At the same time, the overall business confidence index rose from 95.9 to 96.6 points in October. The confidence index in the manufacturing sector remained unchanged at 91.9 points.

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Sector indicators

In construction, the index increased from 97.5 to 97.8 points, while in market services it rose from 97.1 to 99.6 points. Meanwhile, the indicator in retail trade declined from 104.3 to 100.7 points.

Istat released these data on October 29. The statistical service's report provides separate indices for consumers, businesses, industry, construction, market services and retail trade.

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