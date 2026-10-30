For the first time since mid-summer, the price of onions has risen in Ukraine

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

The main reason for the price increase was a cold snap and unfavorable weather conditions. As a result, some farms were forced to suspend harvesting, which reduced the supply of onions on the market.

Part of the harvest remains in the fields. Farmers report that the quality of this produce is deteriorating, and the onions are beginning to sprout, which negatively affects their long-term storage potential.

Additionally, market supply is limited by the fact that producers are primarily storing high-quality produce.

Currently, farms are selling them in small batches, hoping for more favorable prices in the future.

As a result, onions are already costing, on average, 33% more than during the same period last year.

Source: EastFruit

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables for 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

It should be noted that prices for certain products in Ukraine have risen over the past three days.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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