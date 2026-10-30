JSW head Bogusław Oleksy resigns — RMF24

In Poland, Bogusław Oleksy, chairman of the management board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa (JSW), has resigned. He did not state the reasons for his decision, RMF24 reports.

He had led the company since October 2025

Oleksy began serving as acting chairman of JSW’s management board in October 2025. A month earlier, he was delegated from the company’s supervisory board to the position of acting vice president for economic affairs.

According to the outlet, he oversaw the restructuring and implementation of the company’s recovery programme. Its goal was to restore JSW’s profitability and competitiveness in order to ensure the company’s stable operation.

Previously, Oleksy worked as vice president for economic and financial affairs at Tauron Polska Energia and vice president for finance at Węglokoks. He also served on several supervisory boards.

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Who remains on the management board

Following Oleksy’s resignation, JSW’s management board includes Vice President for Economic Affairs Bartosz Styś, Vice President for Trade Jolanta Gruszka, Vice President for Development Tomasz Gawlik, Vice President for Technical and Operational Affairs Adam Rozmus, and Vice President for Labour and Social Policy Artur Wojtków.

JSW is the largest producer of coking coal in the European Union and one of the producers of coke for steelmaking. The company mines coal at the Borynia-Zofiówka, Budryk, Knurów-Szczygłowice and Pniówek mines and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

In 2025, the JSW Group recorded a consolidated net loss of 6.25 billion zlotys and an EBITDA loss of 4.99 billion zlotys. Its mines extracted more than 13 million tonnes of coal, while coke production amounted to 3.2 million tonnes. At the end of 2025, JSW employed 20,488 people.

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