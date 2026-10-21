Japan’s exports rose 16.7% in September compared with the same month a year earlier. This was below market expectations, CNBC reports.

Analysts’ expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Japanese exports to grow by 20.1% year on year. The actual figure fell short of the forecast by 3.4 percentage points.

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Publication details

CNBC described the gap between the result and the forecast as significant and labeled the article as breaking news. The outlet noted that the information may be updated. CNBC published the article on October 20, 2026.

The article is accompanied by an archival photograph of technicians in a clean room at a Renesas Technology Corp. facility in Ibaraki, taken in June 2004. The photo caption identifies Renesas as the first company in the world to produce semiconductor products from 300-millimeter wafers. The photograph was taken by Koichi Kamoshida for Getty Images Entertainment.

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