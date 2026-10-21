CEO Alona Shevtsova Moderated the Women in Business Lunch at the Payments Leaders’ Summit in London

Sends—a British fintech company that provides payment solutions for individuals and businesses—participated in the Payments Leaders’ Summit UK, which took place on October 20–21 in London. During the event, Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova moderated the Women in Business Lunch, bringing together female executives from the financial services, technology, and business sectors to discuss leadership, career development, and the future of women in the industry.

Alona Shevtsova moderated a discussion on women’s leadership and career development

The discussion took place on October 20 at the InterContinental London Park Lane with the participation of Maggie Bazemore, Director of Systems at Mr & Mrs Smith, and Beatrice Andreea Sava, Senior Strategy Consultant at Edgar, Dunn & Company.

Moderated by Alona Shevtsova, the participants discussed the personal and professional experiences that shape a leadership journey, the importance of mentorship and professional networks, as well as opportunities for women building careers in traditionally male-dominated industries.

The central theme of the discussion was the evolution of women’s roles in finance and technology. Although women’s representation in these fields has grown in recent years, the participants discussed the challenges that remain—particularly in leadership positions and technical roles—as well as the changes needed to create more inclusive career opportunities.

“Leadership isn’t just about reaching a certain position. It’s about taking responsibility, creating opportunities for others, and building an environment where people can grow. Such discussions are important because they allow us to share real-world experiences, learn from one another, and encourage more women to actively shape the future of financial services,” said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends.

Sends Will Continue Its Partnership with the Payments Leaders’ Summit in Dubai

Following its participation in the event in London, Sends plans to continue its collaboration with the organizers of the Payments Leaders’ Summit during the next event in Dubai in February 2027. The company views the Middle East as an important market for developing industry connections and exploring new opportunities for international collaboration.

Sends Expands International Payment Services

Sends continues to strengthen its position in the international payments industry. In October 2026, the company announced a partnership with UnionPay International to expand its payment card issuance and acquiring services. The initiative aims to expand international payment options for Sends’ customers and help merchants reach a broader global audience, particularly in markets linked to Asia.

Alongside its international initiatives, Sends is focused on making financial services more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses in the United Kingdom. The company recently introduced a special fall offer that allows eligible businesses that open a GBP Business Payment Account to add an account in euros or U.S. dollars without an additional account opening fee.

For more information, visit www.sends.co.

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Sends and UnionPay International announced a global partnership in card issuance and acquiring.

Sends’ Fall Campaign for Business Accounts .

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales under number 11070048 and operates under the trade name SENDS. For inquiries: [email protected] or [email protected].

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