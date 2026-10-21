PAIO will have its own booth at SiGMA Rome 2026 for the first time

PAIO, a British provider of payment solutions, has announced that it will be participating for the first time as an exhibitor at SiGMA Rome 2026. The event will take place November 2–5, 2026, in Rome, Italy. For the first time, the company will welcome industry representatives, merchants, and potential partners at its own booth, H8-8061.

SiGMA brings together businesses, technology providers, payment companies, and industry leaders to explore new opportunities, share insights, and forge strategic partnerships. For PAIO, the exhibition will be an opportunity to engage directly with companies seeking a reliable and flexible payment infrastructure to support their operations and international expansion.

Throughout the event, the PAIO team will be ready to discuss its payment solutions, develop customized proposals directly during meetings, and identify new opportunities for collaboration with merchants and representatives of the payment industry.

As the demands on payment services become increasingly complex, merchants are looking for providers that combine technological capabilities, operational efficiency, and a clear understanding of various business models.

PAIO will present payment solutions for businesses at SiGMA Rome 2026

Daniel Ion, Director of PAIO, commented:

“Participating in SiGMA Rome with our own booth for the first time is an important step for PAIO. We view this event as an opportunity not only to present our solutions to a broader international audience but also to engage directly with businesses and understand their evolving payment needs. Building strong, long-term partnerships remains central to our growth strategy. We look forward to meeting industry representatives, exchanging ideas, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.”

PAIO invites merchants, technology providers, potential partners, and other industry representatives to visit the company’s booth during SiGMA Rome 2026. You can meet the PAIO team at booth H8-8061.

Visitors can schedule a meeting with PAIO via the official SiGMA event app or contact the team directly at [email protected] to arrange a convenient time for a meeting.

Event Information:

Event: SiGMA Rome 2026

Dates: November 2–5, 2026

Location: Rome, Italy

PAIO Booth: H8-8061

Meeting requests: [email protected]

The company continues to expand its capabilities in the merchant acquiring sector, notably through UnionPay International card acquiring, launched in partnership with DECTA, as well as Visa card acquiring for merchants. These services are part of PAIO’s broader strategy aimed at providing businesses with flexible payment acceptance capabilities and access to international customers.

To learn more about PAIO’s acquiring services, follow the links below:

Website: https://paio.company

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