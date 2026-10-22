Procter & Gamble increased net sales by 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, to $23.3 billion, and exceeded analysts’ expectations for revenue and profit. Demand for laundry products and home care goods supported the company’s quarterly results, CNBC reports.

Quarterly results

Procter & Gamble’s adjusted earnings were $2 per share, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected $1.88. The company’s revenue reached $23.3 billion, compared with the forecast of $22.8 billion.

Net income attributable to the company totaled $4.73 billion, or $1.97 per share. A year earlier, the figure was $4.75 billion, or $1.95 per share. Excluding restructuring costs and other items, earnings amounted to $2 per share.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Updated sales forecast

For fiscal 2027, Procter & Gamble reaffirmed its forecast for core earnings per share in the range of $6.89 to $7.11. At the same time, the company raised its expectation for total sales growth to 2–4% year over year, compared with its previous forecast of 1–3% growth.

The updated forecast takes into account the acquisition of vitamin company Thorne, which was completed on October 1. Following the earnings release, Procter & Gamble shares rose 2% in premarket trading.

Read us on