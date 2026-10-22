The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved changes to customs procedures to support businesses that have suffered damage as a result of Russian attacks and to expedite the clearance of goods through customs.

Businesses that have lost property or experienced a decline in financial performance due to shelling will be able to retain or obtain certain customs simplifications.

To do so, they must confirm the consequences of the attack and submit a financial plan that outlines how they will restore the necessary level of financial stability within two years.

The government has also introduced the following changes:

The timeframe for approving official goods inspection procedures will be reduced from eight working hours to one.

For affected authorized economic operators, monitoring of financial stability will be deferred until the end of the 17th month following the lifting of martial law.

A reassessment of enterprises benefiting from reduced or waived customs guarantees will be conducted in the first and second quarters of 2027.

Simplified procedures are provided for the import of materials and equipment necessary for the production of weapons financed by foreign partners.

For customs warehouses whose video surveillance systems have been damaged due to hostilities, the relevant operational requirements will be temporarily waived under specified conditions.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

On the night of October 21, a shock wave from a Russian drone attack damaged the architecture building of the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture (KNUCA).

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

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