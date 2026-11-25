The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar on Thursday, November 26, at 45.27 hryvnia, which is 8 kopecks lower than the rate on November 25, which stood at 45.35 hryvnia.

The official exchange rate for the euro on November 26 fell by 7 kopecks to 49.53 hryvnia, compared to 49.60 hryvnia on the previous banking day.

Source: data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

The price of gold in Ukraine has risen: how much does a gram of the metal cost as of November 24

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

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