The NBU lowered the exchange rates of the euro and the dollar against the hryvnia as of November 26
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar on Thursday, November 26, at 45.27 hryvnia, which is 8 kopecks lower than the rate on November 25, which stood at 45.35 hryvnia.
The official exchange rate for the euro on November 26 fell by 7 kopecks to 49.53 hryvnia, compared to 49.60 hryvnia on the previous banking day.
Source: data from the National Bank of Ukraine.
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