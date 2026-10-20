The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified the Boeing 737 Max 10, the largest model in the 737 Max family. It was the last model in Boeing’s best-selling lineup to require government approval, CNBC reports.

Certification after delays

The Max 10 was scheduled to enter service in 2020, but its certification was delayed for years. The process was affected by increased scrutiny following two Max aircraft crashes in 2018 and 2019, other safety issues, and the need for engineering changes. In particular, Boeing had to modify the engine anti-ice system.

FAA approval came several weeks after federal officials reviewed a malfunction in the aircraft’s navigation system. They concluded that the issue did not pose a threat to flight safety. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the decision was made after a thorough assessment of the aircraft’s design and safety requirements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Orders and production

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said at a Morgan Stanley conference on September 16 that orders for the Max 10 account for about 30% of the company’s order backlog. Customers for the model include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

Following certification, airlines can begin carrying passengers, but integrating the aircraft into schedules may take months. In early August, the FAA also approved the smallest model in the family, the 737 Max 7. Boeing is simultaneously increasing production of 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and in July opened a fourth Max production line in Everett, Washington.

Read us on