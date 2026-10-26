FTC and 20 states sue Dollar General over alleged overcharges — CNBC

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), together with 20 states, has filed a lawsuit against the Dollar General store chain. The regulator alleges that customers paid more for goods than was indicated on shelves, price tags and in advertisements.

Regulator's allegations

As CNBC reports, the lawsuit states that thousands of Dollar General stores allegedly collected millions of dollars in unlawful overcharges from customers. The FTC also says that the company did not have sufficient mechanisms to prevent this practice.

According to the commission, Dollar General received tens of thousands of consumer complaints that they were charged amounts higher than the advertised prices. The FTC alleges that the retailer did not implement policies to address this problem.

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Participating states and market reaction

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin joined the lawsuit.

FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Christopher Mufarrige said that, in the commission's view, Dollar General caused significant financial harm to communities and consumers who struggle to make their paychecks last until the next payment. After the FTC announced the lawsuit, Dollar General shares fell by about 4%. The company did not immediately comment on CNBC's request.

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