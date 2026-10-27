In North West Queensland, Australia, mining companies are experiencing a shortage of skilled workers amid increased drilling, deposit exploration and the reopening of previously closed mines. About 85 critical minerals projects are being implemented in the North West Minerals Province, whose resources are valued at $680 billion, ABC News reports.

New projects and mine reopenings

AIC Mines, which owns and operates the Eloise copper mine 60 km southeast of Cloncurry, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire another copper project in the region, Mt Cuthbert. The asset is owned by Malaysia's Materra Metals Limited and has been under care and maintenance since 2022.

AIC Mines chair Aaron Colleran said the company sees significant opportunities in the Mt Cuthbert project but is facing difficulties in hiring staff. He said the company aims to recruit as many local workers as possible, but is experiencing a labour shortage both in the region and across the industry. He described bringing in fly-in fly-out workers from Townsville and Brisbane as a less desirable option.

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Nationwide labour shortage

The Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association forecasts that the country's mining industry will need an additional 24,000 workers by 2027 to deliver new projects. By the end of the year, the major Capricorn Copper Mine near Mount Isa is also scheduled to resume operations; it previously employed about 400 people.

Queensland Resources Council Director of Workforce Strategy Karina Lee Jones said the staff shortage is nationwide. Mining engineers, geologists, electricians and mechanical engineers are in the shortest supply. According to her, competition for specialists due to large-scale infrastructure construction in southeast Queensland, including projects linked to the Olympic Games, is affecting the situation.

Lee Jones added that the industry needs to expand apprenticeship programs in electrical, mechanical and other related trades in order to replenish the workforce pipeline.

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