In Australia, a non-public review of the corporate culture of media company Seven West Media, completed in July 2024, recorded employees’ claims of sexism, bullying and harassment. As ABC News reports, the 65-page document was prepared by independent consulting firm Interchange at the request of the then Seven West Media board of directors. The report has not yet been made public.

Employees’ testimony

As part of the review, consultants conducted 127 interviews and small-group meetings with Seven employees in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. They also interviewed Kerry Stokes, other board members, representatives of six advertisers and advertising agencies, and used more than 800 employee responses to a corporate survey.

Interview participants described an environment in which executives considered close to then board chair Kerry Stokes were allegedly protected from the consequences of inappropriate conduct. One respondent reported that an ambulance was called after an incident of bullying involving a female employee, in which, according to the respondent, seven men in executive positions were involved. Another employee said that a manager threw a chair at a colleague, while another spoke of panic attacks and seeking help from a psychologist.

At the same time, the report does not state that Kerry Stokes, former chief executive James Warburton or other senior executives knew about or were involved in the incidents described by employees. Stokes declined to comment on the document to ABC.

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Pressure over ratings

The corporate survey showed that 63% of respondents did not know Seven West Media’s organizational purpose, 59% did not understand its future strategy, and 48% reported psychosocial risks at work. The review’s authors also recorded complaints about the company’s focus on television ratings and competition with Channel Nine. According to employees, falling ratings had to be explained to the board chair.

The review was commissioned in May 2024 after statements by former Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach in the Federal Court. He alleged that the network had allegedly reimbursed former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann for expenses on drugs and sex workers in order to secure an interview. Auerbach acknowledged that he had not seen an invoice confirming this, and Seven categorically denied the allegations.

After the review was completed, Seven West Media acquired Southern Cross Media for $385 million as part of a deal completed in January. A Southern Cross Media spokesperson said that after the merger, the company carried out a cultural reset, changed its board of directors, chief executive and executive team, and continues to monitor staff feedback.

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