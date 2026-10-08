US suspends Microsoft and Adobe from green card program — CNBC

The US Department of Labor has suspended Microsoft’s and Adobe’s participation in the permanent labor certification program linked to obtaining green cards. The agency also will not accept or consider new applications under the program from Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, Tata, Wipro and HCL, CNBC reports.

Grounds for the decision

US Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said that Microsoft and Adobe were suspended from the program because of “numerous active federal investigations.” CNBC’s report does not provide details of these investigations.

The decision was made amid increased attention by President Donald Trump’s administration to immigration programs and the hiring practices involving foreign workers ahead of the midterm elections in November.

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Labor secretary’s statement

According to Sonderling, since 2009 the listed companies have collectively filed petitions for nearly 3 million foreign workers. They received more than 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and more than 100,000 permanent labor certifications.

“These are hundreds of thousands of jobs that were taken from American workers,” the secretary said. CNBC requested comments from Microsoft and Adobe.

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