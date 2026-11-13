Fuel prices in Ukraine will continue to fall — Koretsky

Gasoline and diesel prices at Ukrainian gas stations will continue to fall as new shipments of fuel, purchased at lower global prices, arrive. According to Serhiy Koretskyi, the government and the Antimonopoly Committee are monitoring the pricing situation.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi made this statement during question time for the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

The head of government refuted claims that gas station chains immediately raise prices in response to global price fluctuations but ignore price drops. According to him, the market operates with a certain time lag, which depends on the pace of inventory replenishment.

“It is not true that prices rose on global markets and simultaneously rose at gas station chains. Yes, there was some lag, and there was a certain dynamic. But from the moment prices peaked at gas stations and began to fall on global markets, we have also seen a downward trend,” Koretsky emphasized.

The Prime Minister assured that the current drop in prices at gas stations is not final, and that government agencies are monitoring the situation on the petroleum products market.

“When new supplies arrive in Ukraine at the new, lower prices—rest assured that prices will also be reduced. The government and the AMCU are keeping a close eye on this process,” he concluded, according to RBC-Ukraine.

As a reminder, gasoline prices in Ukraine continue to fall.

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the storage of Ukrnafta’s fuel in the Ministry of Defense’s underground storage facilities.

Poland has set lower price caps on fuel.

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