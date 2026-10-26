Ukraine Names the Owner of a Record Number of Companies

In Ukraine, there are 478 mass business owners—people who own or are beneficiaries of at least 50 registered companies.

The top spot on the list went to Kyiv resident Vitaliy Ilnytskyi, who owns 5,889 companies. Ruslan Merzlyakov from Donetsk took second place with 2,221 companies, while third place went to Kyiv resident Vladislav Melokhin, who owns 858 companies.

More than a quarter of these mass owners—131 people—are registered in Kyiv. A significant number are also registered in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

The list includes 42 people whose registered addresses are located in temporarily occupied territories. The highest number of such entries was recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Analysts emphasize that the owner’s address does not necessarily correspond to the location where their companies actually operate. Furthermore, owning a large number of businesses does not in itself constitute a violation of the law.

Source: OpenDataBot

ARMA is preparing to sell nine vessels in Izmail with a total value of over 150 million UAH.

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