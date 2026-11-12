Gasoline and diesel prices have dropped in Ukraine: current prices at gas stations

As of November 11, the average price of A-95 gasoline fell by 28 kopecks to 88.74 UAH/liter. Diesel fuel fell in price by 11 kopecks to 104.31 UAH/liter.

At the same time, autogas rose in price by 45 kopecks and costs an average of 61.15 UAH per liter.

Average fuel prices:

A-95 Premium — 92.48 UAH/liter;

A-95 — 88.74 UAH/liter;

A-92 — 84.68 UAH/liter;

diesel — 104.31 UAH/liter;

autogas — 61.15 UAH/L.

Prices at selected gas stations:

Ukrnafta: A-95 — 86.90 UAH, diesel — 103.90 UAH, gas — 59.90 UAH.

Avantage 7: A-95 — 86.95 UAH, diesel — 101 UAH, autogas — 58.45 UAH.

OKKO: A-95 — 91.90 UAH, diesel — 106.90 UAH, gas — 62.90 UAH.

BRSM-Nafta: A-95 — 86.04 UAH, diesel — 101.76 UAH, natural gas — 59.33 UAH.

WOG: A-95 — 91.90 UAH, diesel — 106.90 UAH, natural gas — 62.50 UAH.

UPG: A-95 — 87.90 UAH, diesel — 102.90 UAH, gas — 60.90 UAH.

BVS: A-95 — 89.90 UAH, diesel — 109 UAH, gas — 58.57 UAH.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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