Cucumber prices have skyrocketed in Ukraine, with prices now reaching 200 UAH

The price of cucumbers on the Ukrainian market has risen significantly as of November 16. They are selling for up to 200 hryvnias per kilogram.

Ukraine has seen a sharp rise in cucumber prices, caused by the end of the growing season in plastic greenhouses and a decrease in market supply.

The price of some varieties has already reached 200 UAH/kg, while the lowest prices start at 145–150 UAH/kg.

The highest price at the capital’s wholesale market is being asked for spiny Uman cucumbers from the new harvest—200 hryvnias per kilogram. Smooth cucumbers from the same supplier and prickly cucumbers from other producers cost 160 UAH/kg each. Imported produce from Turkey remains the cheapest, priced at 145–150 UAH/kg.

This is reported by EastFruit.

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Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine have risen by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

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