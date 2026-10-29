The South Korean government plans to designate six new public housing zones in Gyeonggi Province near Seoul, where the construction of more than 76,700 homes is planned. This was reported by the Korea Herald, citing the country’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Sites near Seoul’s borders

The candidate sites are located in the cities of Gimpo, Guri, Hanam, Uijeongbu and Goyang in Gyeonggi Province. All of them are within five kilometers of Seoul’s borders and have relatively convenient transport links to the capital.

The announcement of the six locations follows the government’s August plan to provide a supply of 100,000 new homes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Construction in the green belt

The ministry said that the proposed areas are part of green belt zones where their environmental value has already declined. The authorities consider these sites suitable for systematic development.

Land Minister Hong Chi-seong emphasized the need to increase housing supply in areas popular with young people and newlyweds. He also promised government support to speed up construction.

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