In Poland, former Prime Minister Beata Szydło may become head of the delegation of the Law and Justice (PiS) party in the European Parliament. In this position, she is to replace Adam Bielan, who headed the European Conservatives and Reformists party after an internal split in PiS and the departure of Mateusz Morawiecki.

Interia reports, citing Wirtualna Polska, on the possible appointment. According to the outlet, the announcement of Szydło's new role could take place as early as Wednesday during a meeting of PiS members of the European Parliament who arrived in Poland ahead of the party convention.

Speech at convention in Kraków

Szydło is expected to speak at the PiS party convention in Kraków on Thursday. The planned speakers also include party leader Jarosław Kaczyński and PiS candidate for prime minister Przemysław Czarnek.

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PiS politicians describe the event as the start of a new political season and an opportunity to present the party as an alternative to the current governing coalition. An anonymous PiS politician told Wirtualna Polska that the party seeks to strengthen Szydło's political role.

Experience in Polish and European politics

Beata Szydło headed the Polish government from 2015 to 2017 and later served as deputy prime minister in Mateusz Morawiecki's first government. She has worked in the European Parliament for seven years. In the 2019 European Parliament elections, Szydło received more than half a million votes.

Another PiS source for Wirtualna Polska called her one of the party's most popular politicians and noted that voters regard her with great sympathy. Szydło is also to speak in Kraków as head of PiS regional structures.

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