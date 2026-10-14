Arsenal defeated French side Lille 3-0 in London, United Kingdom, in a Champions League match. The London club scored all three goals in the second half: Jurrien Timber scored in the 64th minute, Eberechi Eze in the 67th, and Bukayo Saka in the 71st. This was reported by The Guardian.

Goals after the break

Until the 64th minute, the visitors contained the hosts' attacks. Arsenal had 59% possession and registered eight shots on target, while Lille did not produce a single shot on target. Noni Madueke assisted Timber, who opened the scoring after a successful first touch and a right-footed strike.

Saka came on as a substitute in the 65th minute and almost immediately passed to Eze, who scored with his left foot. Saka later found the Lille net himself following a combination with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard. Viktor Gyokeres also started for Arsenal and was substituted in the 65th minute.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Champions League streak

The victory was Mikel Arteta's team's 14th in a row in the league phase of the tournament. According to the outlet, Saka's goal was Arsenal's 36th at Emirates Stadium in Champions League league-phase or group-stage matches since the club returned to the competition three years ago.

Before the match, the club honored the memory of Arsenal's life president Ken Friar, whose death at the age of 92 became known on the same day. The home players wore black armbands for the match. Lille forward Olivier Giroud, who previously played for Arsenal, came on as a substitute in the 78th minute and received applause.

Read us on