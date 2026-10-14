Club Brugge beat Inter 4-3 in Milan — Interia Sport

Belgian side Club Brugge defeated Inter 4-3 in a second-round match of the Champions League league phase at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Piotr Zieliński took part in the game for the Milan club and was substituted late in the match. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Goals before the break

The visitors opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Hakan Çalhanoğlu fouled Carlos Forbs in his own penalty area, and Nicolo Tresoldi converted the penalty.

Six minutes later, Lautaro Martínez scored after Çalhanoğlu's free-kick delivery, but VAR disallowed the goal for offside. Inter equalized in the 43rd minute: Zieliński passed the ball to the flank, Marcus Thuram delivered it into the penalty area, and Martínez finished the attack after Federico Dimarco's touch. The video review checked a possible foul by the Argentine on a defender, but the goal stood.

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Tresoldi's hat-trick

After the break, Tresoldi took advantage of goalkeeper Josep Martínez's unsuccessful rush out and scored into an empty net. In the 74th minute, the German forward completed his hat-trick by converting the rebound after Carlos Forbs' shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

Lautaro Martínez reduced the hosts' deficit by converting a rebound after Petar Sučić's shot. However, Club Brugge quickly responded with a goal by Romeo Vermant after an assist from Forbs. Zieliński was replaced by Aleksandar Stanković. In stoppage time, Ange-Yoan Bonny scored Inter's third goal, but the Milan side did not equalize.

According to the match statistics, Inter had 30 shots compared with 18 by their opponents, with 12 on target. Possession was 52% for the hosts and 48% for the Belgian team.

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