In Norway, Viking Stavanger drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich in a second-round Champions League match. The hosts led 2-0, the German team went ahead in the second half, but the Norwegians equalized late in the match. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Two Viking goals before the break

The Stavanger team opened the scoring as early as the second minute: Gianni Stensness scored after a corner kick. In the 38th minute, Peter Christiansen finished off a counterattack initiated by an accurate pass from Erik Botheim and doubled the hosts' advantage.

Before the break, Bayern had 13 shots, four of them on target, and held possession for 73% of the time. At the same time, Viking goalkeeper Arild Østbø, among other saves, denied Harry Kane's header.

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Bayern came back but were reduced to ten men

At the start of the second half, Bayern reduced the deficit through a penalty converted by Kane. The spot kick was awarded after a VAR review for Kristoffer Haugen's foul on Konrad Laimer. In the 60th minute, Kane completed his brace and equalized.

In the 71st minute, Luis Díaz put the Munich side ahead after a combination involving Kane and Laimer. However, just a few minutes later, Michael Olise received two yellow cards for unsporting behavior and was sent off. With a numerical advantage, Viking equalized in the 90th minute: Herman Johan Haugen headed in a cross from the left flank.

Bayern finished the match with 66% possession and 25 shots compared with their opponent's eight. In the next round, the Munich side will host Arsenal, while Viking will play Aston Villa away.

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